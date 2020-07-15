Patrick Standifer, 61, of New Bern, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence.

His service is 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Paul MBA Cemetery, 340 Perrytown Loop Rd., New Bern. Viewing is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Natalie Standifer of the home; one son, Patrick N. Standifer of Clayton; one daughter, Elizabeth S. Crews of Yanceyville; three grandchildren; his mother, Dorothy Standifer of

Fayetteville; and one sister, Phyllis Reaves of Fayetteville.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



