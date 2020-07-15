1/
Patrick Standifer
Patrick Standifer, 61, of New Bern, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence.
His service is 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Paul MBA Cemetery, 340 Perrytown Loop Rd., New Bern. Viewing is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie Standifer of the home; one son, Patrick N. Standifer of Clayton; one daughter, Elizabeth S. Crews of Yanceyville; three grandchildren; his mother, Dorothy Standifer of
Fayetteville; and one sister, Phyllis Reaves of Fayetteville.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
