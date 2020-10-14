1/
Paul Jack Chapman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Jack Chapman Jr., 80, of New Bern, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Bayview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
His service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, 820 Cypress Street. The service may be viewed on Oscars Mortuary Facebook Page.
He is survived by his son, Damien Chapman; sisters, Pearline Chapman McGhee of New Bern and Renee Keys of Charlotte.
Masks are required. Please bring a chair and umbrella.. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved