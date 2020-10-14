Paul Jack Chapman Jr., 80, of New Bern, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Bayview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

His service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, 820 Cypress Street. The service may be viewed on Oscars Mortuary Facebook Page.

He is survived by his son, Damien Chapman; sisters, Pearline Chapman McGhee of New Bern and Renee Keys of Charlotte.

Masks are required. Please bring a chair and umbrella.. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



