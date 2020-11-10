1/1
Paul Joseph Merriman
NEW BERN - Paul Joseph "Joe" Merriman, 72, passed suddenly of a heart attack on November 4, 2020 in New Bern, his beloved community in retirement of more than 15 years. A voracious reader, lifelong learner and community supporter, he never met a stranger. He loved nature, sunsets by the water, a good game of pool and glass of pinot noir. He led a full and family-centered life, hosting/attending events and celebrations large and small, while also cultivating many close and sustained friendships that lasted his lifetime.
He was born on April 29, 1948 in Syracuse, NY, to parents Paul Francis and Mary Ellen Merriman (Aungier), grew up in The Valley and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. A graduate of Christian Brothers Academy (66') he attended SUNY Morrisville as a Regents Scholar.
Paul spent his professional career in the insurance industry, first at General Accident where he met his wife of 49 years Cheryl, and then for 35 years at Nationwide Insurance. He helped open new field offices and led several different business units through his career, earning both his CAM and CPCU designations, the highest achievements in that industry. His career brought he and his family to many different cities including Memphis, TN, Gainesville, FL, Raleigh, NC, San Juan, PR and Columbus, OH.
Paul was an active member of several organizations, including the New Bern Historical Society, Carteret County Wildlife Club (Past President), Newcomers Club of New Bern, Fairfield Harbour Community Watch (Treasurer), and the Fairfield Harbour Fishing Club.
Paul is survived by his wife Cheryl (Nelson) of New Bern; daughter, Sara of Philadelphia, PA; son Chris (Jacqueline) of Raleigh; brother James (Beth) of Seattle, WA; sister, Julie Young (Tracy) of Charlotte, brother-in-law James Capo, of Manhattan, NY; his grandchildren, Evan, Ava, Wesley and Spencer, as well as aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be at Ryan Funeral Home, 44 E. Main St., Marcellus, NY, https://ryanfhmarcellus.com/, Please know that masks are required and social distancing will be observed. A private Funeral Mass and burial will both be in Otisco, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the New Bern Historical Society, 511 Broad St. , New Bern, NC 28560, or www.newbernhistorical.org. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Arrangements with Pollock-Best and Ryan Funeral Homes.


Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
November 9, 2020
Jo and I really enjoyed meeting and spending good times with Paul here in New Bern. Good food, good wine, good conversation, and good cars. He will be missed.
Mark Eckert
Friend
November 8, 2020
We were sorry to read of Joe's sudden passing. Having grown up next door to Frank and Agnes, we enjoyed our childhood times with the Merriman family. Our deepest sympathies go out to you and your family.
Faith (Bailer) and Jack Stopyro
Faith Bailer Stopyro
November 7, 2020
RIP ,my friend. You added so much to our life and New Bern.
Robert and Dorothy Sylvester
Friend
November 7, 2020
Remembering a great friend and workmate. My deepest condolences to Cheryl, Sara, Chris and their extended family.
Doreen Aszmus
Friend
