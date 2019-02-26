NEW BERN - Paul Oneal Brown, 55, of O-132 Craven Terrace, died, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at his residence.
The family will receive friends at the residence of the Rev. Valencia Brown, 190 Hillard Road, Tuscarora Community of New Bern.
His funeral service is noon Friday, March 1, 2019, at Oscar's Memorial Chapel, 1700 Oscar Drive. The interment will follow at the Brown Family Cemetery, Tuscarora Community.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019