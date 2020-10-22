Pearl Elizabeth Gaylor Moore, 91, of New Bern, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care-Neuse.

Viewing will be from Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the mortuary.

Her service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Meadows Cemetery Brown Drive, James City. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook Page.

She is survived by her son, James "Pop" Gaylor, New Bern; seven grandchildren; and 11 great- grandchildren.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store