Pearl Elizabeth (Gaylor) Moore
Pearl Elizabeth Gaylor Moore, 91, of New Bern, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care-Neuse.
Viewing will be from Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the mortuary.
Her service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Meadows Cemetery Brown Drive, James City. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook Page.
She is survived by her son, James "Pop" Gaylor, New Bern; seven grandchildren; and 11 great- grandchildren.
Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
