NEW BERN - Mrs. Pearly Mae Avery Swindell, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Rosa Lee Wood Avery and John William Avery. Sadly she was preceded by her parents, her husband, Harry Lee Swindell, Sr. and her granddaughter Summer Swindell. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
The family will gather at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Spring Hope Free Will Baptist Church to share stories, smiles and tears.. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Pearly is survived by her sons, Harry Lee Swindell, Jr. of Reelsboro, Joseph Galen Swindell, and wife Sally of New Bern, and Kelly Gray Swindell, and wife Barbara of New Bern. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; along with her brother James Arven Avery of Cove City, and her sister, Grace A. Eakes of Cary.
Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is honored to assist the Swindell family.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020