HAVELOCK - Peerless Carter Norris, 65, of 297 Boone Road, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his residence.
Viewing hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is noon Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Piney Grove AME Zion Church, 1430 Temples Point Road, Havelock. The interment will follow at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019