NEW BERN - Peggy Annette Meadows Barton, 52, died on Feb. 26, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Barton of New Bern.
Funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Maysville United Methodist Church in Maysville. The family will receive friends half an hour prior to the service from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at the Meadows Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019