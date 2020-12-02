Peggy Jo Taylor Dunn, 78, of Bridgeton, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 30, 2020, at home.

She is a member of Faith FWB Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by a great grandson, Zayn Ayala.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Tommy Dunn; children, Tommy Dunn III, Cathy (Lenwood) Whitford and Mark Dunn; seven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren with another on the way.

Her memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Faith FWB Church with Pastor Dwayne Boyd officiating.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store