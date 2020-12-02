1/
Peggy Jo (Taylor) Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Jo Taylor Dunn, 78, of Bridgeton, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 30, 2020, at home.
She is a member of Faith FWB Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by a great grandson, Zayn Ayala.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Tommy Dunn; children, Tommy Dunn III, Cathy (Lenwood) Whitford and Mark Dunn; seven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren with another on the way.
Her memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Faith FWB Church with Pastor Dwayne Boyd officiating.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved