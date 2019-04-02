Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Mixon Potter. View Sign



Born in Harnett County, NC, Peggy was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Middlesex High School. She graduated from Mount Olive Junior College (now University of Mount Olive) and Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College), where she earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. After holding positions as an elementary school teacher in Craven and Washington counties, Peggy concluded her teaching career at Garber United Methodist Church Preschool where she instructed a generation of New Bern's children during the 1980s and 1990s.

Peggy is survived by her daughters Janet Potter Carr of Raleigh, NC, Sharon Potter Lewis and her husband John Lewis, III of Raleigh, and Andrea C. Potter of Trent Woods; grandchildren Garrett Pair of Raleigh, and Caroline Lewis and John Lewis, IV of Raleigh; brother Charles Mixon and his wife Helen of Elm City, NC; brother-in-law Ralph Potter and his wife Ruth of Cove City, NC; her nephews, nieces and their children, and other family.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home followed by the memorial service at 3:00 with Rev. Craig Simmons officiating. Burial will be at New Bern Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at

In lieu of flowers, Peggy's family requests that donations be made in her memory to Saint Mary's Free Will Baptist Church, 314 Fleet St., New Bern, NC 28562, or Free Will Baptist Children's Home,

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Potter Family.



2015 Neuse Boulevard

New Bern , NC 28560

