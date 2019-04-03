AYDEN - Mrs. Peggy Wall Williams, 84, passed away April 2, 2019. The visitation will take place at Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019. The funeral service will be at Juniper Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church in Vanceboro at 2 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019, with graveside services to follow at Ayden Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Mike Scott and Calvin Heath.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Wall Williams.
Mrs. Williams, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Rufus and Mary Wall. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Marvin Ray Williams, her brother Rufus Haywood Wall, and sister-in-law Pat Wall, She is survived by her daughter, Betty Williams Cox and husband Lee of Cove City, son, Marvin Gene Williams and wife Nora of Stokes; brother, Phillip Wall Sr. of Clayroot; granddaughter, Peggy Cox Crisp and husband Lee of Chocowinity; Jackie Penley and Joy Skaggs of Pitt County; great grandsons Adam and Alex Crisp of Chocowinity; Cody and Josh Penley and Hunter Skaggs.
On line condolences may be sent to farmerfuneralservices.com.
Farmer Funeral Services are honored to serve the Williams Family.
Farmer Funeral Service Inc
109 2Nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
(252) 746-3510
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019