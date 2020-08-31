NEW BERN - Mrs. Peggy Webster Jones, 68, of New Bern, NC, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on August 29, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the New Bern Church of God. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Mrs. Jones, daughter of the late Bankston Lee Webster and Dorothy Louise Greene Webster, was a native of Rutherford County. She was a 1969 graduate of New Bern High School and a 1995 graduate of East Carolina University and for over 40 years was employed by Carolina Telephone and Telegraph in New Bern and Rocky Mount, NC. She was a member of the New Bern Church of God, where she taught Sunday school classes.
Peggy enjoyed scrapbooking, traveling, watching HGTV, teaching children about Jesus and especially spending time with family
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Arthur Jones, Sr.; two sons, David Arthur Jones, Jr. and wife Vicky of New Bern and Charles Franklin Jones, Sr. and wife Michelle of Bonnie Lake, WA; two sisters, Jo Anne Lester of Greenville, SC and Becky Webster of Greenville, SC; two brothers, John Thomas "Tommy" Webster and wife Linnie of New Bern and Michael David "Mike" Webster and wife Wanda of Lexington, NC; six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 from 12 noon- 2 pm at the New Bern Church of God.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to request that contributions be made to the Church of God Children's Home of North Carolina, Kannapolis, NC in memory of Peggy Jones. These contributions can be made at www.cogch.org
or through the New Bern Church of God website at www.newberncog.net.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.