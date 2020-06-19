Penny Gibson Reams, 76, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Jackson and husband, Bill of Seven Lakes, NC, and two sons, Bryan Mohn and wife, Kathy of Rockingham, NC, and Jeff Mohn and wife, Janet of Seven Lakes, NC; two brothers, Jerry Gibson and Jack Gibson, both of New Bern, NC. Penny is also survived by her grandchildren, Kaitlynn Elvis and husband Dell; Scott Mohn and Brittany; and great-grandchildren Penelope Elvis, Cannon Mohn and Liam Mohn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Jerry Gibson; her sister, Patricia Ann Gibson Dixon, and her sister-in-law, Lisa Gibson.

Penny was born and raised in New Bern NC. She was a straight A student at New Bern High School and very active in events outside the classroom. She starred as Dorothy in a school play, The Wizard of Oz, while attending NBHS. She sang in the school choir and was selected as a member of the National Honor Society.

Her first job was at Bynum's Drug Store in New Bern NC where she met her future husband, Mr. Robert Mohn, who was co-owner of a nearby jewelry store. Penny and Robert later married and became parents of three children, Sandra, Bryan, and Jeff. Robert was later employed by Commercial Credit which required his services in the Fayetteville area. While in Fayetteville, Penny became a devoted member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. She was an avid supporter of her church where she volunteered as an usher and as an attendant over the nursery. Penny's favorite time of the year was Christmas when she could celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with her family and her friends. She bought gifts throughout the year and truly loved giving out those gifts on Christmas Day. She looked forward to attending the Singing Christmas Tree event at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church with her family and fellow church members. Penny simply loved everyone and Christmas provided her the opportunity to express that love with everyone she met.

Penny was employed for several years as a laboratory technician at Borden Chemical and Microbac Laboratories in Fayetteville NC. While working full time at Microbac, she also worked part time as an attendant at a Hallmark Store in the Fayetteville area. Penny also volunteered several hours of her time as a Contact telephone counselor, reaching out to provide support to others requesting assistance.

The funeral service will be held, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, Fayetteville NC. Funeral arrangements are by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home of Fayetteville. Burial will follow later that day in New Bern Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 3:00 pm in New Bern NC. Interment arrangements are by Pollock-Best Funeral Home of New Bern.







