POLLOCKSVILLE - Pharoah James "P. J." West, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1936. He owned P. J. West Insurance Agency. P. J. never met a stranger. He always regaled everyone with a joke.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammie Meadows.

P. J. is survived by his wife of 65 years Evelyn West, daughters Debbie Banks and husband Gerald, Regina Ransom and husband Robert; son-in-law Cecil Meadows; grandchildren Justin Banks and friend Leila Groom, Jamie Zeman and husband Dr. Peter Zeman, Jeremy Banks and fiance Tiffany Jones; great-grandchildren Chloe, Brody, Audrey, and Brylon Banks; Andrew, Matthew, Lillie, and Millie Zeman, Dylan and Brandon Groom, Lola Jones, and Holden Popperwill.

A visitation for family and friends was held Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 7-8 pm at Kahlert Funerals and Cremations in Maysville, NC. Burial was be private. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Trenton EMS or Trenton Fire Department.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



