NEW BERN - Mr. Phillip M. Bennett, passed away just two days short of his 74th birthday. A lifelong resident of New Bern, Phil was an Engineering Tech at Cherry Point and enjoyed spending time with his family. Phil was very active with BSA, both as a child and while his sons were Scouts. He ran the chains at West Craven Football games for over 25 years, and volunteered with the Board of Elections. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Jane Bennett, his father Leland Bennett, and his mother and step-father Virginia M. Frank and Delbert Frank. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home, and other times at the family home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Pollock~Best Chapel with Pastor David McAnelly officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Phil is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna Aldridge Bennett; his sons, Michael Bennett, and wife Suzanne; and Delbert Ashley Bennett, and wife Bridget, of New Bern. He also leaves behind his brother, Errol Thomas Bennett, and wife Brenda, of Bridgeton; and his wonderful grandchildren, Ashlynn, Emma, and Angelo Bennett. Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is assisting the Bennett Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020