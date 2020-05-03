Phyllis Bell Miller, 97, of New Bern, passed away on May 1, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband John Fred Miller Jr., parents Robert and Viola Bell, brothers Eugene Bell, Robert Bell, sister, Catherine Dunlap, granddaughter Linda Michelle Lamb Coley, brother in law, Raymond Lewis Miller and wife Anna,

She is survived by her daughter Carol Lamb (Carlton) of New Bern, son, John "Jack" Fredrick Miller III of Fayetteville, grandchildren, Robert, Marc, Kimberly, and, great grandchildren Austin, Tanner, Phillip.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00am at Greenleaf Memorial Park. For those who wish to view and pay their respects to Mrs. Miller, they may do so from 10:00am-4:00pm Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



