Phyllis Boyd Sharp, 81, passed away peacefully May 1, 2019, at Pruitt Health Neuse with her daughter, Ellen Reardon Brown & her niece, Susie Boyd Pitts at her side. She was born July 31, 1938 to the late Hillary and Eunice Boyd. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Ethel Mae Boyd Cowan. She is survived by her daughter Ellen Reardon Brown of Ernul, two brothers, Samuel H. Boyd of Ernul and James Allen Boyd of New Bern, two nieces and five nephews.

Phyllis ended her work career after many years at Craven County Register of Deeds office. She loved life and enjoyed her family and cats. Never did a stray cat go hungry. Always willing to lend a helping hand until her health began to decline.

She was a resident several times after sickness at Pruitt Health Neuse and was loved by all the staff and many residents. She enjoyed interacting with the residents, going to the parties, and all the resident's activities and hand many friends there. She returned to Pruitt Health Neuse in December 2018 and remained there until her death.

By her request there will be no funeral services, only a private family gathering to celebrate her life.

Her family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Pruitt Health Neuse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

