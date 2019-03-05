Mrs. Phyllis Jean Babcock, 79, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 with her family by her side. A native of Suffolk County, NY, Phyllis was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was known for her smiling disposition.
A memorial service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Wave of Hope Church with Pastor Harrell Brock officiating. The family will receive friends following the services. Those wishing to offer words of hope and condolences may visit www.pollockbest.com.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 40 years, George; her daughters, Lenora Lysogorski, of New Bern; Diana Brown, of Pollocksville; Lillian Banaszak, of New Bern; and her sons, Merrill "Bart" Nelson, of Gilbert, AZ; Henry Nelson, of Nashua, NH; and Keith Nelson, of New Bern. She also leaves behind her brother, John Blydenburgh, of Glens Falls, NY; her 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
