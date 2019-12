Phyllis "Penny" Mitchell Pimm, 73, of New Bern, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.Visitation and viewing is 6:00 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel.Her Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 AM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church 3005 Country Club Rd. The interment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.She was employed as a Secretary at Weyerhauser retiring after 30 years of service. She was an active member of the Court Monsignor Michael A. Irwin # 1704 Catholic Daughters of the Americas.She is survived by her husband, Kevin C. Pimm New Bern, NC; two sons, Steve Farmer and Richard "Rick" Farmer both of New Bern; two granddaughters, Brittany McCoy and Destiny Barnes.Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc., 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern, NC.Online condolences at www.oscarsmortuary.com