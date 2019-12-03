Phyllis "Penny" Mitchell Pimm, 73, of New Bern, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Visitation and viewing is 6:00 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel.
Her Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 AM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church 3005 Country Club Rd. The interment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
She was employed as a Secretary at Weyerhauser retiring after 30 years of service. She was an active member of the Court Monsignor Michael A. Irwin # 1704 Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin C. Pimm New Bern, NC; two sons, Steve Farmer and Richard "Rick" Farmer both of New Bern; two granddaughters, Brittany McCoy and Destiny Barnes.
