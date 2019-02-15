Polly Griffin, 70, of Pamlico County, went to her heavenly home on February 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby J. Griffin "the collard man" and son, Bobby J. Griffin, Jr. She is survived by three daughters, Dora Darlene Evans, Pauline Pegram both of Pamlico County, Barbara Duzan of New Bern; five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 17 at Sandhill Cemetery with the Rev. Gary McAbee officiating. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance, NC
