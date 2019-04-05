AURORA - Porter Darnell Vinson, 33, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Southside High School 5700 Hwy. 33, Chocowinity. Interment will follow at Idalia Cemetery, Aurora. Viewing hours are from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday at Oscar's Mortuary. Family and friends may express condolences at the residence of his parents 1661 Bay City Road, Aurora. He is survived by his wife, Settria Vinson of the home. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019