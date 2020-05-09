Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Graveside service 11:00 AM Seaside Memorial Park Swansboro , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SWANSBORO - Preston Clayton Rawls, Sr., 83 of Swansboro peacefully went to his heavenly home Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Preston was born in Arapahoe, NC on March 31, 1937, After graduating from Pamlico County High School, he obtained his Master's Degree in Education from East Carolina University. He continued his studies in education at NC State University. He began educating others as a teacher and vice principal at Swansboro High School. Continuing is love of education in Onslow Co., Preston was one of the founding Deans of Coastal Carolina Community College of Jacksonville, where he served as Dean of Occupational Education. After his retirement from the college, he enjoyed working at Jones Funeral Home along side his wife, as a funeral attendant for many years. He loved working with his family at Jones Funeral Home.

Preston was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Swansboro, where he served as Deacon for many years. He also served on the Onslow Memorial Hospital Authority Governing Board. He was a life time member of the Hubert Hunting Club, where he enjoyed the fellowship with all the other members. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and many close friends.

Preston was preceded in death by his son, Preston Clayton Rawls, Jr.; his parents, Woodrow and Neva Gower Rawls.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Ann Rawls; daughter, Angela Rawls Cleve and her husband T.C. of Swansboro; grandson, Justin Kyle Cleve and his wife Allison of Swanasboro; granddaughter, Kylie Alexis Cleve of Chapel Hill; great granddaughter, Madeline Baye Cleve, (Maddie Baye loved her Papa); brother, Charles A. Rawls and his wife Mary of Swansboro; two sisters, Martha Campen and her husband Floyd of Arapahoe and Frances Carawan of Aransas Pass; brother in law; Jerry Cannon and his wife Janice of Newport; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro, with Father Don Baribeau and Rev. Grady Simpson officiating.

Preston's family would like to thank, Patty Brown, Libbi Blevins, Marla Lawrence, Stephanie Guzman, Susan Cottle, Karen Woodrum and the many friends and family for their comforting care thoughout this journey.

Preston loved life and people. He always put others needs before his own. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Preston's memory to First Baptist Church of Swansboro, for the A.L. Benton Sunday School Class, 614 West Corbett Ave. Swansboro, NC 28584.

Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro will be handling the arrangements.





