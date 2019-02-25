HAVELOCK - Queenie Mae Green Jackson Manning, 90, of 275 Prichard Ave., the Adams Creek Community, died on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at her residence.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in the Craven Corner M.B. Church, 1050 Adams Creek Rd., Havelock. Entombment will follow the service in the St. Antioch M.B. Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations.
