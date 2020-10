Or Copy this URL to Share

Quntonio Terrill Nimmo, 46, of Norfolk, Va., formerly of New Bern, died Oct. 1, 2020 in Norfolk.

A viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Grave's Funeral Home, 1631 Church St., Norfolk, Va. from 2-6 p.m.

He is survived by his mother, Latane Banks of New Bern; his sister, Shakira Richards of New Bern; brother, Shawn Nimmo.

Arrangements are by Grave's Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store