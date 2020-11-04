1/1
Rachel S. Dawson
Rachel S. Dawson, 91, of Jasper passed away November 3, 2020.
She was a member, Sang in the choir and was a Sunday School Teacher at Bethany Christian Church. Later she attended Clarks United Methodist Church.
She is predeceased by her husband, James H. Dawson, Sr and her daughter, Brenda Mallard.
She is survived by her children, James H. Dawson Jr. of Ernul, Johnnie Dawson of Cove City, Rodney V. Dawson of Seven Springs, Suzy D. Jolly of Jasper and Roger Dell Dawson of Ft. Barnwell; brother, Abner Slaughter; sister, Margaret S. Medlen; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bayview Nursing Home for all their care and kindness.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to The Dawson family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com



Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
