NEW BERN - Mrs. Rachel Simmons Wimer, 65, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Rachel was the daughter of Louise and Robert Simmons of Highland County, VA and was the devoted wife to the Rev. Jerry Roger Wimer for 47 years. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Donnie Leo Simmons. Rachel will be having a visitation Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Obaugh Funeral Home, in McDowell, VA. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Blue Grass Cemetery, in Blue Grass, VA. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Rachel is survived by her husband, Jerry Roger Wimer, of New Bern; her half-sister, Rebecca Bibb Mawyer, Ruckersville, VA; several nieces and nephews; along with her brothers and sisters in Christ. Pollcok~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Wimer Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020