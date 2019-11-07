Rachel Sue "Susie" (Lee) Boyd

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Sue "Susie" (Lee) Boyd.
Service Information
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC
28509
(252)-745-4966
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rachel Sue "Susie" Lee Boyd, 60, of Camp Jo Jane, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Lee.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia Dixon; daughters, Billie Jo Sondys and Sue (Darrin) Tucker; life-long companion, Gene Boyd; step-daughter, Mary Beth (Robert) Styres; step-son, Chris (Crissy) Boyd; brother, Joseph (Joanne) Lee; grandchildren, Trinity Sondys, Walker Scott, Michael Sondys Jr. and Holli Scott; three great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10th at Bryant Funeral Home and at other times at Sue's home.
There will be a private service held at a later date.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.