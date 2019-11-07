Rachel Sue "Susie" Lee Boyd, 60, of Camp Jo Jane, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Lee.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia Dixon; daughters, Billie Jo Sondys and Sue (Darrin) Tucker; life-long companion, Gene Boyd; step-daughter, Mary Beth (Robert) Styres; step-son, Chris (Crissy) Boyd; brother, Joseph (Joanne) Lee; grandchildren, Trinity Sondys, Walker Scott, Michael Sondys Jr. and Holli Scott; three great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10th at Bryant Funeral Home and at other times at Sue's home.
There will be a private service held at a later date.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019