NEW BERN - Ralph Herbert Cochrane III, age 61, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away on Monday February 24, 2020. He has an undergraduate degree in Teaching from William Patterson University in NJ. He also completed his master's program in Library Science from Wayne State University in MI. He retired to New Bern NC. Ralph was an avid reader with a very impressive collection of books. He was very much loved by his family. He was a historian in his own right regarding his family genealogy. His true love was the theater, attending, acting, and producing throughout his whole life. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph H. Cochrane Jr. Ralph is survived by his mother, Margaret Cochrane Burns of New Bern; sister Elizabeth Baritot and husband Frank, of New Bern; brother Scott Cochrane and wife Brenda, of Princeton NJ; and several nieces and nephews. His celebration of life will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church at 11:00 AM officiated by the Rev Paul Canady.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Cochrane family. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020