Ralph L. Cuthrell Jr., 61, of Vanceboro, North Carolina, passed away on May 23, 2019 after a long, hard-fought battle with esophageal cancer.

Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Ralph L. Cuthrell, Sr., his mother, Alma "Faye" Lane Cuthrell, his beloved wife, Anne Cuthrell, his son, Dean Sumrell, and his sister, Alma Cuthrell Cooper.

He is survived by many family members, including his daughter, Sherry Blanton and her husband James Blanton and their children, DeAnna and Caroline; his son, Dennie Sumrell; his daughter-in-law, Jamie Sumrell and her two children, Devin Sumrell and Melody King, as well as her husband Tom King and their son, Keegan.

Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Joy Cuthrell Centers and her husband Stevie and their children, Steffanie and Jessica; his niece, Debbie Cooper and her daughter, Lindsey Cooper; his nephew, Denver Cooper; his niece, Tonya Cooper Sutton and her husband Brad Sutton; great niece, Shyanne Lewis; and great nephews, Kayden Lewis, Hayden Jean, Matthew Sutton, Patrick Sutton and Michael Sutton.

Along with his family, he had much love and support from his New Covenant Church family; his brother from another mother, Brad Watson and his wife Jessica and their children, Ally and Carter; and close friends, Robert Broadway and his wife Ada, Cathy "Frog" Moore and Pete Moore; and many others.

The family will receive friends just prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26th at New Covenant Church, followed by a celebration of Ralph's life beginning at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Ralph requested that donations be made in his memory to New Covenant Church, 1212 Fulcher Lane, New Bern, NC 28560.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

