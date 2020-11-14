1/
Ralph Lewis Jr.
Havelock - Ralph Lewis, Jr., 51, of Havelock died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his residence.

Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is 11 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery 1430 Temples Point R., Havelock followed by the interment. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook Page.

He is survived by his son, Ralph Lewis III, Wilmington, NC; sister, Vivian Wooten, Lumberton, NC; brothers, Bonzel Harvey, West Virginia, Ervin Harvey, Beaufort, NC, Donald Harvey, Red Bank, NJ Vernon Harvey, Newport, NC, Major Harvey, Pollocksville, NC, Ronald Lewis, Washington, NC and Alonzo Lewis, Hampton, VA.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair.  Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
