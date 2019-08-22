LTJG (USN-Ret) Ramon "Ray" Joseph Simoneaux Sr., 84, of Havelock, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens, 908 Lake Road, Havelock, NC.
Ray joined the Navy in January of 1953 and retired in February of 1979, after 26 years of faithful service. He later served the community of Havelock for many years as both a Real Estate Broker and Real Estate Appraiser.
Ray is survived by his sister, Joyce Blouin; his son Ramon Joseph Simoneaux Jr. and wife Doris; his daughters, Susan Allen, Alison Tillery, Karen Beck and husband Patrick, Sharon Poole and husband Darrin; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Alice Marie Simoneaux.
Flowers are welcome.
