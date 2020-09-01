1/1
Ramona Dowdy (Byrum) Taylor
Ramona Dowdy Byrum Taylor, 84 of Maysville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 29, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, John Thomas Taylor of Maysville; daughters, Shiron Jones of Morehead City, Connie McGlaughon of Kitty Hawk, Lona Giosa of Bowie, MD and Wanda Sue Lanier of Maysville; sister, Orphie Byrum of Jacksonville; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Ramona is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Taylor, daughter, Kay Conway and brother, Julius Byrum.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Memorial Baptist Church in Maysville. Interment will follow the service at the Maysville City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Ramona's memory to Memorial Baptist Church, 904 Main Street Maysville, North Carolina 28555.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.


Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
August 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Our family are so fortunate to have gotten to know and love Mrs Romona, she was an amazing woman and definitely will be missed. We are here if you need anything.
Caleb and Alexia Marshall
Neighbor
