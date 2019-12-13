Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Niles "Randy" Brown. View Sign Service Information Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services 308 Main St Maysville , NC 28555 (910)-743-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Randall Niles "Randy" Brown, 67, of New Bern, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born in Morehead City to the late Wesley Brown and Sarah Turner Brown. A US Army Veteran; he retired from Ready Mixed Concrete Company after 37 years in sales and quality control. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tina J. Brown; his children, Ronica DeMiani-Pinto (Michael) of Alabama, and Dustan R. Brown of New Bern; grandchildren, Orlando Vargas (Loretta) Peter Cernas, III, Gabrielle Colindres, Miguel Angel Canchucaja, and Annalynna Canchucaja; great-grandchildren, Rodney Busby, Hunter Busby, Nevaeh Vargas and Jordan Vargas; siblings, John L. Brown (Leona), Rose T. Whaley (Roger), and Stonie M. Brown, and the late Rex A. Brown. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the fellowship hall of Antioch Free Will Baptist Church in Bridgeton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Craven County Hospice in memory of Randall Brown.A special thank you to the hospice nurses, aides and staff for all of their love, care and compassion towards Randy and his family. Arrangements provided by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations of Maysville.



NEW BERN - Randall Niles "Randy" Brown, 67, of New Bern, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born in Morehead City to the late Wesley Brown and Sarah Turner Brown. A US Army Veteran; he retired from Ready Mixed Concrete Company after 37 years in sales and quality control. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tina J. Brown; his children, Ronica DeMiani-Pinto (Michael) of Alabama, and Dustan R. Brown of New Bern; grandchildren, Orlando Vargas (Loretta) Peter Cernas, III, Gabrielle Colindres, Miguel Angel Canchucaja, and Annalynna Canchucaja; great-grandchildren, Rodney Busby, Hunter Busby, Nevaeh Vargas and Jordan Vargas; siblings, John L. Brown (Leona), Rose T. Whaley (Roger), and Stonie M. Brown, and the late Rex A. Brown. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the fellowship hall of Antioch Free Will Baptist Church in Bridgeton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Craven County Hospice in memory of Randall Brown.A special thank you to the hospice nurses, aides and staff for all of their love, care and compassion towards Randy and his family. Arrangements provided by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations of Maysville. Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close