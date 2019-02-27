A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held to pay final respects to SGM Randall W. Brokate (USMC-RET), of New Bern, NC. He was tragically killed in a tree cutting accident on Saturday, 8 September, 2018.
The ceremony will take place on Saturday, 9 March 2019 from 1:00 to 4:30 pm at the St Albans' Episcopal Church located at 2555 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
Questions can be directed to [email protected]
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019