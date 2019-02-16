COVE CITY - Randolph Arrington Jr., 72, of 2589 Asbury Road., Cove City died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence.
His service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel, 1700 Oscar Drive. The interment with military honors will follow at the Arrington Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019