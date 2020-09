Or Copy this URL to Share

Randolph Blango, 60, of Arapahoe, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.

His service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at the Earl Blango, Sr. Cemetery, Don Lee Road, Arapahoe.

He is survived by his son, Juan Grimes of Arapahoe; four sisters, Diane Thomas of Arapahoe, Laura Andrews of Edward, Frances Wright, Elizabeth Musgrove, both of Arapahoe; and two grandchildren/

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



