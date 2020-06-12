Randy Bridgman

Randy L. Bridgman passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.
He was an avid tennis player and his passion for the game was shared with many students, teaching lessons on local courts and serving as a volunteer coach for The Epiphany School. He worked for the US Food Service for about 25 years.
Randy was a wonderful husband, father, son, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan Hassell Bridgman; his two children, Air Force 1st Lt. Bennett Bridgman and Clara Bridgman; his mother, Elaine Bridgman and special friend, Stanton Harrell; in-laws, Linda and Bud Hassell; his "fuzz-boy" labradoodle, Mako. He was loved by many of his Canadian family
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Bridgman; and grandparents, Clive and Virtue Winsor and Mr. and Mrs. Carl Bridgman.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at Two Rivers Church.
Online condolences may be directed to Pollockbest.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.