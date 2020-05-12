Randy Francis Johnson, infant, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Randy Heath Sr.
He is survived by his parents, Chris & Shannon Johnson; sisters, Sophia, Sabrina and Carol; maternal grandmother, Christi Heath; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth "Liz" Johnson; paternal grandfather, David Hollister; uncles, Randy Heath Jr., Donald Heath and Blake Hollister; and aunt, Grace Heath.
His graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14th at Paul Cemetery, Silver Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020