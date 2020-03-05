NEW BERN - Randy Levi Taylor, 66, of 2101 Chestnut Ave., died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Riverpoint Crest Nursing Home.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at First Baptist M. B. Church, 819 Cypress St. The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020