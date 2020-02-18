Ray Lee, 71, of Arapahoe, passed away on February 15, 2020. He was many things to many people. A husband, a father, a grandfather and a friend. He also never met a stranger and had a special place in his heart for children. Ray served in the military and is an Army Veteran. He was also a baseball and umpire coach in his younger days. He loved Duke basketball. Hunting and hearing his dogs run were two of his passions. He was better known by his hunting buddies as "The Legend" and "Blue Devil". Ray loved to be outdoors and working with his hands. Ray has left his mark on the world and he will be forever missed and loved.
He was preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Albert Lee; daughter, Bridgit Corrine; late-wife, Susan Mayo Lee; sister, Mertie Bonner, and brother, Billy Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Gibson-Lee; daughter, Polly (Paul) Allegra; step-daughters, Christina Scoggins and Dawn (Mike Burkett) Allan; grandchildren, Jacob and Paige Allegra; family by love, Rodney, Jen and Zoey Lynn; two brothers; and one sister.
Ray's service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 21st, at Bryant Funeral Home in Alliance with military honors. Pastor Rex Horne and Pastor Scott Fitzgerald will be officiating.
The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, North Carolina 28509.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
