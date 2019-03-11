MAYSVILLE - Jessie Ray Sutton, 56, died at home March 8, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the First Baptist Church in Maysville. Visitation will follow the service in the fellowship hall. Committal services will be at noon Thursday at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville with military honors.
Arrangements are by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.
Sayland Funeral Home Inc
703 Mattocks Ave
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-4161
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019