The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 03, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Shackleford-Howell Funeral Home in Fremont. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Fremont. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 2 until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Peacock was a native of Wayne County born on July 24, 1923 to the late William M. Peacock and Mamie Andrews Peacock. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

He was a member of Fremont United Methodist Church for 84 years.

He is survived by two daughters, Betty Brown of Fremont and Sally Moore (Jim) of New Bern; his sister, Cornelia Blalock of Raleigh; his grandchildren, James O. Moore Jr. of New Bern, Andy Moore (Andrea) of Juiz-De-Fora, Brazil, Sandra Barrett (Josh) of Rocky Mount, Jay Brown (Jannice) of Fremont and Bill Brown (Ashley) of Greensboro. He was also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Peacock was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Betsy M. Peacock; two sons, Raymond B. Peacock, Jr. and William Gaston Peacock and his siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, North Carolina 27534 or to Fremont United Methodist Church, 106 N. Sycamore Street, Fremont, NC 27830.

The family is in the care of Shackleford-Howell Funeral Home, 102 North Pine Street in Fremont.



