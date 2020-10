Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Raymond's life story with friends and family

Share Raymond's life story with friends and family

BRIDGETON - Raymond R. Crump died Oct. 6, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include daughters, Jacqueline Long of New Bern, Lisa Smith of Dallas, Texas; sons, Anthony Rayfield Crump of California, Daren Rayfield Smith of Dallas Texas.

Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store