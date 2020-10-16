Raymond L. Merrill, 74, of 307 Foy St., died on Wednesday, Oct. 14,2020 at PruittHealth-Neuse in New Bern.

He is survived by his wife Mamie Hill Merrill of the home; one daughter, Keisha Merrill of Newark, N.J.; two sons, Tyrone Merrill of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Maurice Merrill of Bronx N.Y.; and one sister, Joann Faison.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart Please wear a mask when attending the visitation.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.





