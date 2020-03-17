Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond L. Tait. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Christ Church Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond L. Tait, 88, of New Bern, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020.

Ray was born April 16, 1931 to William and Cynthia Tait in Pella Iowa. He was their youngest son with four siblings. He was raised In Iowa, educated at Drake University in Des Moines. He married Mary Gerhardt just prior to being deployed to Korea with the U.S. Army. He was very proud of the time in which he served this country that he loved so much.

He began his career as a bookbinder at Meredith Publishing Co. He went to Drake at the same time. Five years later, after graduation, he moved his family to New York. There he designed the "Perfect Binder Press." The next move was to Maryland where he supervised the construction of the building for Time Life Books. He was approached to go to Kansas and was president of a printing subsidiary of Rigby in Overland Park. This was not what he expected, so he then went to Herff Jones, where he closed a plant in Buffalo, New York, went to Gettysburg, PA and built the new plant and when the job was done, he was made plant manager. He did this 10 years. Then was promoted to the vice president of manufacturing in charge of 7 yearbook houses. Retired after 10 years at this job in 1994.

Ray was active at Christ Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry two terms, was on the Finance Committee and was on the Search Committee and found Bishop Skinving. He loved the Lord and the people who worshiped with him.

Ray is survived by his wife Mary, sons, Ray Tait Jr., Paul Tait (Cindy,) daughter, Nancy Group (Vern,) grandchildren, Echo Quiroga (Chad,) Mathew Tait (Allison), Crosby Tait, Charley Tipton, Daniel Tipton (Malory,) Melissa Tipton, great grandchildren, Kendal Quiroga, Kaitlyn Tipton, and Kate Wilson.

A special thanks to all the friends who were always helpful, especialy Patricia Holmes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christ Church Organ Fund.

A celebration of life will be held at Christ Church, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00AM.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory

