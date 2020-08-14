1/
Raymond Lee Boone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Lee Boone, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at his residence.
Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
His service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery, 1430 Temples Point Rd. followed by the interment.
He is survived by his wife, Hattie Collins Boone of the home; one daughter, Marlena L. Boone, Havelock; three brothers, Wilbert Boone and Gordon Boone, both of Havelock and Frank Taylor of Newark, N.J.; four sisters, Beulah George, Sudie Foster, Shirley B. Becton and Lavern Teel, all of Havelock; two grandchildren.
Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Bring a chair, umbrella and water. Covid-19 Guidelines are to be followed.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved