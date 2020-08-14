Raymond Lee Boone, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

His service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery, 1430 Temples Point Rd. followed by the interment.

He is survived by his wife, Hattie Collins Boone of the home; one daughter, Marlena L. Boone, Havelock; three brothers, Wilbert Boone and Gordon Boone, both of Havelock and Frank Taylor of Newark, N.J.; four sisters, Beulah George, Sudie Foster, Shirley B. Becton and Lavern Teel, all of Havelock; two grandchildren.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Bring a chair, umbrella and water. Covid-19 Guidelines are to be followed.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



