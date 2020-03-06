Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Penn Davis. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Penn Davis, 96, of New Bern, passed away in the caring hands of the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Raymond was a quiet and gentle man that loved his family. He was the oldest son of the late Clarence and Alma Davis. He served his country in the Navy during World War II abroad the USS Mertz. He was a former member of the Craven County Rescue Squad, the Navy Reserves, and served 50 years as the Treasurer of the Woodmen of the World New Bern Lodge. Raymond retired from both Cherry Point and Craven County CARTS .

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Eloise Tilghman Davis, his daughter, Joan Carolyn Morgan (Thurman), Dennis James Davis (Tina), Alton Jeffery Davis (Vicky), and Michael Johnston, all of New Bern. His grandchildren, Pamela Morgan Collins (Wayne), Tammi Morgan Williford (Will), Diane Davis Bevill, Christy Davis Stokes (James), Kenny Davis (Violet), and Brian Davis, thirteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brothers, Carlton and Jamie Davis, and sisters Nyoka Grimes (John) and Betty Jean Rouse and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jason Davis, A.P. Davis and sister Neppie Mae Jones.

A memorial service will be 5:00 pm, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Kirkman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the home.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



Raymond Penn Davis, 96, of New Bern, passed away in the caring hands of the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House on Thursday, March 5, 2020.Raymond was a quiet and gentle man that loved his family. He was the oldest son of the late Clarence and Alma Davis. He served his country in the Navy during World War II abroad the USS Mertz. He was a former member of the Craven County Rescue Squad, the Navy Reserves, and served 50 years as the Treasurer of the Woodmen of the World New Bern Lodge. Raymond retired from both Cherry Point and Craven County CARTS .He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Eloise Tilghman Davis, his daughter, Joan Carolyn Morgan (Thurman), Dennis James Davis (Tina), Alton Jeffery Davis (Vicky), and Michael Johnston, all of New Bern. His grandchildren, Pamela Morgan Collins (Wayne), Tammi Morgan Williford (Will), Diane Davis Bevill, Christy Davis Stokes (James), Kenny Davis (Violet), and Brian Davis, thirteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.He is also survived by his brothers, Carlton and Jamie Davis, and sisters Nyoka Grimes (John) and Betty Jean Rouse and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jason Davis, A.P. Davis and sister Neppie Mae Jones.A memorial service will be 5:00 pm, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Kirkman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the home.Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close