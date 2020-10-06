NEW BERN - Rayon (Ray) Latrille Ormond, Sr. 76, of New Bern, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 17, 1944 in Craven County to Lester Cecil Ormond and Virginia Belle Braxton Ormond. He served honorably in the United States Air Force and retired from Norfolk & Southern Railway.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers Autry Lester Ormond, Connie Delano Ormond, Danny Kaye Ormond, Sr., and Gary Kent Ormond.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty; and their three children, Rayon (Ray) L. Ormond, Jr., (Carol) of Thomasville, NC, Melissa (Missy) Lynn Ormond Zachewicz (Brad) of New Bern, NC and their two sons Noah Bradford Zachewicz and Reece William Zachewicz; Rebecca (Becky) Michelle Ormond (Scott) of Greenville, NC and their daughter, Aria Cassidy Carson; three brothers, Jasper (Jim) Wherry Ormond of Etiwanda, California, Gaylin (Tot) Lee Ormond, Dale Anthony Ormond and one sister Amy Sue Ormond Toler (Louis), all of New Bern, NC and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center along with and the nursing staff at 4 Oncology/Carolina East Medical Center and Craven County Hospice for their support and compassion.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will honor his life through a private ceremony. Burial will be in the Braxton Family Cemetery, Vanceboro, NC. Arrangements are by Kahlert Funeral Home in Maysville, NC.





