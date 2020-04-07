NEW BERN - Rebecca Bryan Renfro, 76, passed away April 6, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern, following a lengthy decline in health. Rebecca was born January 27, 1944. She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron Bryan and Doris H. Bryan of Mount Olive. She is survived by three brothers, Eugene Bryan and wife Peggy of Miller, MO, Bill Bryan and wife Scottie, of Mount Olive, NC and Charles Bryan and wife Julia, of Baltimore, MD. She had nieces and nephews and a large extended family. Rebecca graduated from Marymount College in Virginia. She enjoyed a professional career in real estate as she resided in Atlantic Beach, Kitty Hawk and currently in New Bern, N.C. Rebecca was an avid supporter and advocate for the humane society of New Bern and took great joy in nurturing her family cats. She has been a skilled equestrian and also had acquired her pilot's license. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed being involved in politics. No service is planned currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any donations to a Humane Society may be directed to the center of your choice.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020