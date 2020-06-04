Reginald Shackelford
Reginald Shackleford, 51, of 1566 Cotton Patch Lane, Kinston, formerly of Ft. Barnwell, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Westview Cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home.
The family will assemble at 3302 Jennifer Drive in preparation of the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.


Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
